|
05.06.2024 19:23:47
3 Reasons Roku Stock Could Bounce Back This Summer
It's been a rough past few months for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors. The stock has fallen in five of the last six months, shedding nearly half of its value along the way.Guidance calling for slowing top-line growth, the continuing lack of profitability, and concerns about a new competitor have soured the mood for analysts and investors alike. Momentum suggests that the downticks will continue, but we shouldn't assume that it will be a June swoon. Let's go over some of the reasons why Roku could bounce back this summer.The popular narrative is that the streaming services industry is a cutthroat business, but check your bill to see that this isn't a race to the bottom. The major premium players keep increasing prices for their ad-free offerings. Warner Bros. Discovery's Max became the latest platform to raise the bid on Tuesday. The offering formerly known as HBO Max now costs $16.99 a month, $1 higher than before and $2 higher than it was at the start of last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: Roku vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: Roku legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Roku Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Roku Inc.
|53,25
|0,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: Wall Street letztlich träge -- ATX & DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.