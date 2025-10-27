Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
27.10.2025 11:12:00
3 Reasons to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
The big story through the end of 2025 for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is going to be the pending retirement of CEO Warren Buffett. Given his long tenure at the top and history of success, that makes complete sense. But the company will live on and is probably worth buying for a lot of investors. Here's three reasons to buy the stock now instead of waiting until some distant tomorrow.Warren Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway for decades. And he's earned the nickname the Oracle of Omaha because of the incredible success the company has achieved under his guidance. The fact that he's handing the CEO reins over to key lieutenant Greg Abel is a very big deal, but it isn't the end of the company or even the end of Buffett's relationship with the giant conglomerate.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!