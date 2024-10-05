|
05.10.2024 13:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy BioAge Labs Stock Hand Over Fist in October
BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a biotech company that you may be hearing a lot about over the coming years. Dedicated to developing medicines for closely linked problems like metabolic disorders and aging, BioAge has candidates that are, so far, not directly comparable to anything that's on the market.This makes it a business that's worth watching. And, for a trio of reasons, it's also worth buying hand over fist despite its relatively high level of risk. Here's what makes it such a compelling pick right now.As BioAge is hot off its initial public offering (IPO) on Sept. 25, it isn't wanting for cash at the moment. Its IPO raised gross proceeds of $198 million, and its series D funding round, which concluded in February, generated $170 million. It'll be a while before it needs to raise additional capital, as its research and development (R&D) expenses were just $10.4 million in the second quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BioAge Labs Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu BioAge Labs Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioAge Labs Inc Registered Shs
|20,30
|2,27%