3 Reasons to Buy Carnival Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

After a huge turnaround that resulted in a 130% jump last year, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) stock is down 14% this year. This is at a time with record bookings, increasing revenue, improving profits, and other positive signals, as well as the lower price, that make it look even more attractive.Here are three reasons to buy Carnival stock right now.Carnival has made an incredible rebound from zero revenue early in the pandemic. It's flooded with demand globally, and it's booked out over a long curve into 2025.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel