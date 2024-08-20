|
20.08.2024 11:20:00
3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a film and TV powerhouse that most readers will certainly be recognize. But the business hasn't been kind to its investors in recent years. Shares today are 56% off the all-time high they touched in early 2021.That said, there are three compelling reasons to remain optimistic about this top media stock and buy it like there's no tomorrow.Investors looking to hold shares of companies for the long haul should try to identify those that possess economic moats -- qualities that protect their businesses from the ongoing threats of competitors and new entrants. Without a doubt, Disney falls into this category.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|82,07
|0,17%