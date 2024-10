3 Reasons to Buy Dutch Bros Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Looking for a great growth stock? Believe it or not, you don't have to look at artificial intelligence (AI) or even tech stocks to find one. In fact, you might be better off looking where other investors aren't, because that's where you can find great deals on lesser-known or non-hyped stocks.Consider Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). This small coffee shop chain has big ambitions, and its stock could supercharge your portfolio. Here are three reasons to buy it right now.A great stock starts with a great business, and a great business starts with a great product. Anecdotal evidence supports the premise that customers like Dutch Bros coffee, both in beverage and culture. That's backed up by increasing revenue, same-store sales, and a successful expansion plan.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool