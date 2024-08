3 Reasons to Buy Ford Stock Now

Few things in life are worse than watching your closest rival thrive while you struggle. That's exactly what happened to Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) during its second-quarter earnings report as its spike in warranty costs and electric vehicle (EV) losses drove its earnings 35% lower to $0.47 per share, well below Wall Street estimates. Meanwhile, crosstown rival General Motors topped estimates and even increased its full-year outlook for earnings.In fact, after Ford posted its results, the stock promptly sold off for its worst trading day since 2008. All that said, the quarter wasn't a total disaster for Ford investors, and here are three things long-term shareholders should keep in mind. Ford's reputation for vehicle quality has taken a substantial beating in recent years. In fact, Ford led the U.S. automotive industry for three consecutive years and leads again through the first quarter of 2024. While recalls are certainly a part of the business in the industry, Ford's substantial recalls are taking a toll on the company's bottom line.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool