3 Reasons Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock May Not Be Doomed

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a highly risky stock to own right now. The pharmacy retailer has struggled with profitability, growing sales hasn't been easy, and its future is a big question mark at this point.This isn't going to be a suitable investment for most, given the risk involved. But if you're looking for a possible contrarian investment, below, I'll list the reasons why the stock could actually turn things around. It may not be highly likely or probable to happen, but here is why the stock may not necessarily be doomed.Selling off assets isn't a terribly good sign for a business, especially if it's necessary to boost cash flow. But with Walgreens, the company may be a bit bloated with more stores than it needs. Closing some down could simplify its operations and improve profitability. Earlier this year, new CEO Tim Wentworth said that "the current pharmacy model is not sustainable" and suggested that Walgreens could close up to one-quarter of the 8,600 stores it runs in the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool