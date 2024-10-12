|
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5% That You Can Buy With Less Than $100 Right Now
There's no wrong way to put your money to work on Wall Street, but some methods produce more reliable gains than others. If you're looking for a relatively safe and easy way to grow the stream of income you'll have to work with during your retirement years, buying dividend-paying stocks and holding them for long periods is a terrific option.During the 50-year period that ended in 2023, dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 index returned 9.17% annually on average. That's more than double the return produced by their non-dividend-paying cousins. During the same period, the average dividend non-payers in the benchmark index returned just 4.27% annually, according to Ned Davis Research and Hartford funds.You don't need to be rich to put your money to work for you. At the moment, shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) offer dividend yields of 5% or better, and you can buy a share of all three with less than $100. Adding them to a portfolio now gives you a good chance to outperform the market while they beef up your passive-income stream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
