3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5% You Can Buy With $100 in July

The benchmark S&P 500 index keeps breaking new records thanks in large part to a handful of stocks at the top. Luckily for income-seeking investors, there are some highly reliable dividend stocks out there that haven't been swept up in the excitement.Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are reasonably valued, with an average dividend yield of about 7% at recent prices. Moreover, there's a good chance that all three can meet their commitments and continue raising them for many years to come.At recent prices, Pfizer offers a juicy 6% yield, supported by profit from sales of innovative new drugs. The company has raised its dividend payout for 15 consecutive years, and it looks capable of maintaining this streak for at least another decade.