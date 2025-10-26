NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.10.2025 00:15:00
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
A robotics revolution is unfolding, thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) explosion. Robots that physically move, lift, and assemble products are estimated to represent a $130 billion opportunity by 2035, split between $38 billion in humanoid robots and $94 billion in industrial systems.Three companies control the essential infrastructure behind this boom. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates over a million robots across its fulfillment network today. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) aims to manufacture humanoids at prices far below existing competitors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) provides the AI platforms powering both companies and virtually every serious robotics program.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!