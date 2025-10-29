NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 12:15:00

3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now

Robotics has cycled through hype waves before, but the current inflection point looks different. Real companies are generating real revenue, exits are happening at billion-dollar valuations, and public markets are rewarding execution with sustained growth.F-Prime Capital's State of Robotics report shows the U.S. public robotic space grew by a remarkable 60% from 2024 to 2025. Moreover, there were five acquisitions of over $500 million in 2024 and 2025, and eight new public robotics companies worth over $500 million came to market during the same period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten