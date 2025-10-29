NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
29.10.2025 12:15:00
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
Robotics has cycled through hype waves before, but the current inflection point looks different. Real companies are generating real revenue, exits are happening at billion-dollar valuations, and public markets are rewarding execution with sustained growth.F-Prime Capital's State of Robotics report shows the U.S. public robotic space grew by a remarkable 60% from 2024 to 2025. Moreover, there were five acquisitions of over $500 million in 2024 and 2025, and eight new public robotics companies worth over $500 million came to market during the same period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
