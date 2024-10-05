|
05.10.2024 09:18:00
3 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
Talking yourself into buying stocks priced at highs isn't easy. It's even tougher when a stock is outright soaring. The risk of an imminent correction just feels too great.Sometimes, though, the reason for a rally -- and the odds of it continuing -- are bigger than the risk. To this end, here's a closer look at three soaring stocks I'd buy without a second thought. There's still more than enough upside potential on the table to justify taking a swing at their lofty levels.If membership-based retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has an effective limit to its reach, it's nowhere in sight. The company now boasts 76.2 million paid memberships, providing 136.8 million total cardholders the right to enter its stores, up 7.3% year over year for the three-month stretch ending in early September. That's yet another record.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,50
|0,00%