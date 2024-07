3 Stocks Down 42% to 75% to Buy Right Now

The bull market continues to rage on in 2024, with the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite up 24% year to date. Investors looking for discounted stocks that could join the rally are in the right place. Here are three stocks of industry-leading companies that could be ready for big moves.Travel companies have experienced strong demand over the last few years, and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) continues to look like one of the best stocks to profit from this trend. It operates several brands beyond its namesake Carnival Cruise Line.It owns AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, and Princess Cruises, which makes Carnival the largest cruise company in the world.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool