Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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20.05.2026 10:27:00
3 Stocks to Take Advantage of the $72 Billion Quantum Computing Industry
Quantum computing hasn't hit the mainstream yet, but it's coming. Several companies are excited about the prospects of quantum computing and how it can transform how we do business. McKinsey & Company estimates that the quantum computing market could be worth up to $72 billion annually by 2035. That's a major market opportunity to capture. There are several competitors in this space, but I think three stocks are primed to do well. If you're looking to get started investing in quantum computing, I think these three make for an excellent core to build a section of your portfolio around.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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