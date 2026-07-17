Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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17.07.2026 06:00:33
A Europe that’s losing at tech could still achieve quantum supremacy
The UK and EU have committed twice as much money as the US to investments in the computing sectorWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies
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