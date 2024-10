3 Superb Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Yields North of 10% That Make for No-Brainer Buys Right Now

One of the best aspects about putting your money to work on Wall Street is that you have the ability to chart your own path to financial freedom. With thousands of publicly traded companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to choose from, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy that you'll have to stick to.But among these seemingly countless ways to grow your wealth on Wall Street, few can hold a candle to the long-term returns delivered by dividend stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool