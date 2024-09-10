|
10.09.2024 10:00:00
3 Supercharged Vanguard ETFs That Could Turn $200 per Month Into $579,000 or More With Next to No Effort
There's no right or wrong way to invest in the stock market, but if you're looking for a low-maintenance way to build wealth over time, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a fantastic choice.An ETF is a collection of stocks grouped together into a single investment. When you buy just one share of an ETF, you're actually buying a stake in dozens or hundreds of companies at once. This can make it far easier and more affordable to build a diversified portfolio, limiting your risk.While ETFs require less effort than investing in individual stocks, that doesn't mean they can't earn substantial returns. These three powerhouse Vanguard ETFs have a history of beating the market, and they could turn just $200 per month into half a million dollars or more over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
