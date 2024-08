3 Things to Do Right Now If You're Worried About 2025's Social Security COLA

If you're curious to know what 2025's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will look like, you're in good company. But unfortunately, that information will not become available until October. That's because COLAs are calculated based on inflation data from the third quarter of the year. Since we're only about halfway through Q3, it's too soon to have a definitive number.However, there are estimates out there based on the inflation data we have so far. The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League projects that 2025's Social Security COLA will amount to 2.57%. That's a notable drop from the 3.2% COLA Social Security beneficiaries received at the start of 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool