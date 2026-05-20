Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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20.05.2026 19:23:00
3 Things You Have to Consider Before Even Entertaining Lucid
Most investors understand it's probably an impossible task to find the next Tesla currently. But the allure of looking for such an investment remains, and it's one reason many look to Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), considering it's widely recognized for making some of the most advanced electric vehicles (EVs) on the planet.That said, every time the company appears to be turning a corner, something comes up. Before you even consider investing in Lucid, it's important to consider these three factors.Lucid's early history was marred by multiple supplier and production issues, making progress far bumpier than investors would have liked. Just as investors hoped Lucid had grown past that -- and in the automotive industry, you never entirely grow out of these hiccups – another issue reared its ugly head.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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