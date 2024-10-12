|
12.10.2024 15:15:00
3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Summit Therapeutics Stock Today
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) is an exciting stock for many investors as its shares are up by 158% in the last three months alone. But, as wise investors know, recent price action is in no way a substitute for doing due diligence. And, given that this company doesn't yet have any revenue, the need to do some research and cover your bases is especially important.So with the spirit of delving a bit deeper in mind, let's look at three things that you definitely need to know if you plan on investing in this biotech today.Unlike most biotechs, Summit licenses its programs from a Chinese company called Akesobio, which is its collaborator. Akesobio is already established, having a few commercialized products, and a large pipeline. So far, Summit has opted to pick the most advanced programs from Akesobio, and then run late-stage clinical trials in the U.S. so that it satisfies U.S regulators.
