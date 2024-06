3 Top Crypto ETFs to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

The launch of new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs in January was a watershed event for the crypto industry. Arguably, it was Wall Street's biggest new product launch in nearly 30 years. The new ETFs opened up crypto investing for the individual investor, making Bitcoin as easy to buy and sell as a tech stock.In the process, these new spot Bitcoin ETFs opened up a discussion about the best ways to build and diversify a long-term crypto portfolio. In some cases, investing in a basket of companies or cryptocurrencies may be more effective than trying to pick a winner in a volatile industry. With that in mind, here's a closer look at three top crypto ETFs to buy and hold for the long term.There are nearly a dozen new spot Bitcoin ETFs to choose from, but the clear leader right now is the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT). It now has over $17 billion in assets under management, and boasts an expense ratio of just 0.25%. The ETF is from BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel