|
16.06.2024 11:15:00
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Dividend stocks are proven wealth creators -- shares of companies that pay regular, growing dividends often beat non-dividend-paying stocks in the long term. Right now, two dividend stocks and one dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) look particularly compelling, and income investors may even want to double up on these while they still can. Here's why.Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) trades both as units of a limited partnership and shares of a corporation. Investors in the U.S., however, may want to buy the corporate shares to avoid filing a K-1 tax form and foreign tax withholding.The question before you buy any stock, though, is why you should buy it. Without beating around the bush, I'll give you three solid reasons to double up on this dividend stock right now: the company's solid foothold in a high-potential industry, its growth plans, and potential dividend growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
