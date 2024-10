3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

The world will need a lot more energy in the future. New technologies, population growth, and an expanding middle class are all fueling the need for more energy. While cleaner sources like renewables will likely supply much of this new capacity, fossil fuels will also continue playing a vital role in fueling the global economy. There are many ways to capitalize on the growing need for energy. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors as some of the best options. These energy stocks all pay growing dividends, which will enable investors to cash in on the growing need for energy. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable): If you like dividends, you'll love Brookfield Renewable. It comes in two different flavors: a limited partnership with a 5.3% yield and a corporate share class with a 4.5% yield.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool