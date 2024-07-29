|
29.07.2024 12:05:00
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Building a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks can set you up for a lifetime of passive income. But investing in dividend stocks is much more complex than simply picking the stock with the highest yield. Finding an ultra-high-yield dividend stock trading at a fair price that has the potential to keep raising its dividend is the key to unlocking sustainable passive income.Buying a handful of those stocks at a good value and holding them forever could create the cornerstone of a dividend portfolio. Here are three potential candidates to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!