3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Building a portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks can set you up for a lifetime of passive income. But investing in dividend stocks is much more complex than simply picking the stock with the highest yield. Finding an ultra-high-yield dividend stock trading at a fair price that has the potential to keep raising its dividend is the key to unlocking sustainable passive income.Buying a handful of those stocks at a good value and holding them forever could create the cornerstone of a dividend portfolio. Here are three potential candidates to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool