29.07.2024 09:14:00
3 Underrated High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks can be fantastic investments. Over the last five decades, dividend payers outperformed the average S&P 500 member (9.2% annualized total return compared to 7.7%). However, the best returns have come from dividend growers (10.2% annualized).Black Hills (NYSE: BKH), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) are under-the-radar dividend stocks. However, they stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their higher yields and ability to increase payouts. That's one of the many factors that make them great dividend stocks to buy for a potential lifetime of dividend income. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Black Hills): When it comes to utilities, most investors have probably heard of giants like NextEra Energy and Southern Company. But with a market cap of just under $4 billion, Black Hills is itty bitty. And yet, it has achieved a feat neither NextEra nor Southern has: Black Hills is a Dividend King.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
