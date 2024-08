3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Which income investors want to buy stocks with dividends likely to decline and iffy businesses? None. Instead, income investors want practically unstoppable dividend stocks.Three Motley Fool contributors think they've identified healthcare stocks that fit the bill. Here's why they picked Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).David Jagielski (Abbott Laboratories): Want a top dividend stock that you can safely buy and hold for years? Check out Abbott Laboratories. The company not only has a solid track record for paying and increasing dividends, but its broad and diverse business makes it highly probable that the hikes to its payout will continue for the foreseeable future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool