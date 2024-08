3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Are you looking to load up on some new long-term stocks? There are myriad ways of finding them. One of the best means of doing so, however, is still poaching a few of Warren Buffett's picks. They don't call him the Oracle of Omaha for nothing, after all.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio's holdings. Most of Berkshire's picks are solid long-term names. However, these particular three picks are screaming buys right now largely because they're undeservedly beaten down.Contrary to a common assumption, oil isn't a dying business. It's still growing, in fact. The United States Energy Information Administration predicts liquid fuels derived from crude oil will still be the planet's top source of energy production as far down the road as 2050. The world's just not ready to make a sweeping shift to alternative energy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool