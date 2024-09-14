|
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up on Right Now
Warren Buffett has created tremendous wealth for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders over the last 58 years. From 1965 through 2023, the gains amounted to 4,384,747%. The company's $284 billion stock portfolio is a treasure trove of solid investment ideas.Recently, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to highlight outstanding Berkshire-held stocks that they think would make great long-term investments. They selected Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why.Jennifer Saibil (Amazon): The interest in all things related to artificial intelligence (AI) is sky-high, and Amazon is one of the companies taking full advantage of what AI can offer. It has been using various forms of AI for years and continues to innovate by incorporating recent advancements. As the world's leading cloud services provider, it's now benefiting from this expanded AI investment. Amazon offers a slew of AI services that go beyond the generative AI tasks (like AI-created content and images) that began capturing the world's attention almost two years ago. Its offerings take on all sorts of tasks that end up bringing incredible value to its clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
