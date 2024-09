3D Systems Gets FDA's 510(k) Clearance For First-To-Market Jetted Denture Solution, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), Tuesday announced that the Food and Drug Administration has provided 510(k) clearance for its jetted denture solution, comprising NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base, as well as 3D Systems' jetting technology, software and services.

The multi-material, monolithic solution offers durable, long-wear, aesthetically beautiful dentures, which is expected to expand the company's position in the dental market, with denture demand estimated to exceed $2 billion by 2028.

Glidewell, a restorative dental devices producer, has collaborated with the engineering company to implement the offering into its production workflow.

Currently, 3D Systems's stock is trading at $2.52, up 5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.