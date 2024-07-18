3i Group: Action 6-month LFL Sales Growth At 9.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that, in the six months ending 30 June 2024, Action generated an operating EBITDA of 843 million euros, 23% ahead of the same period last year. Net sales were 6.23 billion euros, up 20% from last year. Action LFL sales growth was 9.0%, driven by a combination of a high volume of transactions, outperformance in everyday necessities and a negative price effect, the Group said.

For the quarter, Action recorded an operating EBITDA of 446 million euros compared to 374 million euros, previous year. Net sales were 3.22 billion euros compared to 2.70 billion euros, a year ago.

