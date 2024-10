4 Reasons to Buy Dollar General Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

To say Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has fallen out of favor with investors is a considerable understatement. Down in price by nearly half since March's high (and lower to the tune of 34% just since late August), there's little apparent interest in owning the stock.As the old adage goes, though, it's darkest before dawn. This weakness should be viewed as an opportunity to step into oversold shares of a company with a brighter future than most anyone sees. Here are four top reasons to buy the stock.Anyone familiar with the retailer likely knows Dollar General 's core customers are less-than-affluent households. And for years, it worked. Plenty of U.S. consumers live on a budget. In some ways, a tight economy even gives the company a competitive advantage.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool