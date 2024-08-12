|
12.08.2024 15:37:00
4 Reasons to Buy Dutch Bros Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Upstart coffee and hand-crafted beverages chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) released its earnings report on Aug. 7. The company grew sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 30% and 46%, respectively, topping analysts' expectations. Despite these impressive results, the market sent Dutch Bros' stock down roughly 21% as the company admitted that its new store openings would be closer to the lower end of its 150- to 165-shop count in 2024. While this reaction to the potential of slowing expansion plans is understandable for a growth stock like Dutch Bros, wiping away one-fifth of the company's value in 24 hours seems like an overreaction. Thanks to this significant drop -- and the four reasons I will discuss below -- I can't help but be optimistic about Dutch Bros shares now.Even though the company more than doubled its shop count from 441 locations in 2020 to today's 900-plus stores, roughly 75% of Dutch Bros' locations are in just five states: Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, and Texas. This unique density of locations in certain states is attractive in regard to the company's long-term potential for two reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bros Holding Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bros Holding Comehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dutch Bros Inc Registered Shs -A-
|29,89
|1,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. In Deutschland pendelt der DAX derweil um die Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen geht es am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.