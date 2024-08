42% of Americans Say Social Security Is Their Top Financial Priority in the 2024 Election. Here's What Harris and Trump Both Have to Say on the Topic.

Some are saying the 2024 presidential race is more about vibes than issues. Perhaps that's true. Even if that's the case, though, it doesn't mean there aren't issues that matter to many Americans.The Motley Fool Ascent surveyed 2,000 Americans in July to determine their top financial priorities in the presidential election. One issue rose to the top for many survey respondents: Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool