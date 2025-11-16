Masimo CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 578074 / ISIN: US5747951003
|
16.11.2025 17:51:48
4D Advisors Offloads $7.6 Million in Masimo (MASI) Stock, Selling 45,000 Shares
On Nov. 14, 2025, 4D Advisors, LLC disclosed in a regulatory filing that it sold out its entire position in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI). The sale was valued at $7.57 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2025, 4D Advisors, LLC reported selling its entire stake in Masimo. The fund exited by selling 45,000 shares, with the transaction value being approximately $7,569,900, based on average pricing during the quarter. The firm held 0 shares of Masimo at the end of the third quarter of 2025.Masimo is a global leader in advanced noninvasive patient monitoring and hospital automation technologies, serving the healthcare sector with a broad portfolio of critical care solutions. The company leverages proprietary signal extraction technology and integrated platforms to address key clinical needs and improve patient outcomes. Its diversified product suite and multi-channel distribution strategy provide a competitive edge in both professional and consumer health markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
