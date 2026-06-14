Sooner Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 866977 / ISIN: US8357651087
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14.06.2026 17:15:00
5 AI Infrastructure Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Sooner
Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Eaton (NYSE: ETN), and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) give investors different ways to think about the AI build-out beyond Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The upside thesis is simple: as AI demand grows, the world may need more networking, memory, power, custom chips, and data center capacity than many investors realize.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 13, 2026. The video was published on June 13, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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