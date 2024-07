55% of Generation X Regret Making This Investing Mistake. Here's How to Avoid It.

If you want to save for your retirement, investing in stocks is a good way to accomplish that. Some stocks are risky, and it can be easy to lose money. But it's also easy to make money, even if you're not sure what to invest in.The key thing is to invest on an ongoing basis. This way, you can build up your portfolio over time, putting yourself in a good position when it's time to retire. By doing so, you can avoid making the costly mistake that many people regret in their later years.According to a recent study from life insurance company Allianz, 55% of Generation X investors say they regret not saving more money for retirement. Although they're still in their 40s and 50s and have many investing years left, it becomes more challenging to invest and save for retirement at a later age. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool