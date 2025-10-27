Ai Holdings Aktie
7 AI Infrastructure Stocks Beyond the Chips
7 AI Infrastructure Stocks Beyond the Chips

Artificial intelligence (AI) doesn't run on chips alone. It runs on the networks that connect them, the real estate that houses them, and the systems that package them. AI deployment requires data center capacity, high-speed networking, optical interconnects, and rack-scale integration. The seven stocks below capture the infrastructure layer beyond chips and graphics processing units (GPUs).Real estate investment trusts (REITs) generate dividend income while locking in multiyear leases. Networking and component suppliers benefit from bandwidth requirements that multiply with cluster size. Custom silicon designers provide alternatives to standard GPUs while supplying the switching chips that coordinate traffic. And system integrators package components into qualified racks that reduce deployment time.Read on to find out more about these seven top AI stocks.
