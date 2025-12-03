NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.12.2025 04:58:16
A $68 Million Signal: What General Atlantic Sees in Pharvaris Right Now
General Atlantic, L.P. disclosed a purchase of 500,000 additional shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS), boosting its position by an estimated $67.83 million, per November 13, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 13, 2025, General Atlantic, L.P. acquired an additional 500,000 shares of Pharvaris over the most recent quarter. The post-trade position totals 8,031,252 shares, valued at $200.38 million as of September 30, 2025.General Atlantic, L.P. increased its Pharvaris holding, which now represents 6.0% of its $3.33 billion reportable AUMContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!