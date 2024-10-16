|
16.10.2024 11:00:00
A Bear Market Is Coming Eventually. 3 Investing Moves I'm Making Right Now to Prepare.
Despite a few hiccups now and then, the market has been surging over the last two years. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up by nearly 63% since it bottomed out in October 2022 and doesn't appear to be slowing down.That said, the market can't continue thriving forever. While no one can say exactly when the next downturn will strike, a bear market is certain to arrive eventually.While that can be stressful for investors, right now is a fantastic time to start preparing while the market is still surging. Everyone's strategy will be different, but there are three simple steps I'm taking right now to ensure my investments are set up for success no matter what happens with the stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!