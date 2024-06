A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock

Undervalued stocks are rare gems in today's stock market. They can be hard to find, but they can be lucrative for investors who look for the right features. Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) is one of the more impressive companies available on the market today, and the stock's valuation should have more investors thinking about buying shares.Workday has over 20% market share of the human capital management (HCM) industry -- or human resources. This places the cloud software business alongside giants like ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Gartner has named the company a leader in enterprise resource planning cloud software for eight consecutive years. The company's cloud-based HCM software is among the most respected and most popular available, with more than 10,000 customers -- including 60% of the Fortune 500.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel