03.10.2024 15:15:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock
Semiconductor stocks are a popular industry for investors, but it's not always easy to pick winners among the chipmakers. These stocks are prone to volatility, and rapid technological developments can shake up market share fairly quickly. However, there are compelling stocks in the semiconductor supply chain, with strong long-term catalysts and reasonable valuations that should translate to long-term investor returns.Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) offers exposure to the microchip industry, but the investment thesis is distinctly different from that of typical semiconductor stocks. Lam is a supplier to chip manufacturers, so it occupies a key role in the supply chain.The company provides vital equipment and machinery for wafer fabrication, and it is among the world leaders in this market. Its broad product portfolio includes a wide variety of specialty devices that allow chipmakers to produce the small, complex components that are necessary for every advanced technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
