17.10.2024 11:10:00

A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock

When it comes to looking at undervalued stocks, investors might be cautious in a hypercompetitive industry like coffee. While the Starbucks brand has distinguished itself in the coffee market, most coffee houses are independents or smaller chains that are not well suited for public markets.Still, over the last few years, one competitor has emerged from obscurity and is rapidly marching across the country in a regional-to-national expansion. As it continues making a dent in the market, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) could be an undervalued coffee stock that amounts to a second chance for those who missed the Starbucks growth story.Dutch Bros has existed since 1992, but its expansion was not rapid at first. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 11,60 -0,85% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen