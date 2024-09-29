|
29.09.2024 13:43:00
A Historic Buying Opportunity: This Top Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now.
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP) has been a great dividend stock since its formation 15 years ago. The global infrastructure operator has increased its payout every year, growing it at a robust 9% compound annual rate. That has given it the fuel to create tremendous value for investors over the years, with early shareholders earning a 6.6x return on their initial investment. Many investors would likely jump at the chance to go back in time so they could buy shares at its launch. The good news is that you don't have to time travel because Brookfield Infrastructure currently trades at a historically cheap valuation multiple. Even better, its future growth prospects are stronger than ever. That makes right now an ideal time to start a position or add to an existing one. When Brookfield Infrastructure came public 15 years ago, it traded at about 15.5 times its adjusted funds from operations (FFO). Over the last 10 years, it has traded at an average of 16x its price-to-adjusted FFO, with its valuation higher over the last five years (16.5x). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
