A Little Good News for Nio Investors

The future of the automotive industry is almost certainly electric vehicles (EVs), even if growth has been slower than once anticipated. An even more intriguing investment opportunity is found overseas with Chinese EV makers as they are heavily subsidized by the government, boast leading technology, and produce vehicles that are well-received.In July, for the first time, sales of electric vehicles took a 51% market share of China's overall new passenger vehicle market. That's what makes Nio (NYSE: NIO), a premium Chinese EV maker, an intriguing investment opportunity -- and investors just received a little good news.China's economy never fully regained steam following the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been slowed further by a giant property slump and subdued consumer spending. Now, China's central bank has decided to lower interest rates and the government added a stimulus package designed to boost the stock market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool