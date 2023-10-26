|
26.10.2023 13:20:01
A.O. Smith Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $135.4 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $109.8 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $135.4 million or $0.90 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $937.5 million from $874.2 million last year.
A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $135.4 Mln. vs. $109.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $937.5 Mln vs. $874.2 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3,800 - $3,850 Mln
