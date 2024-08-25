|
25.08.2024 11:12:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now
During a CNBC interview, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called artificial intelligence (AI) the fourth industrial revolution. He drew parallels between the burgeoning AI market, the creation of the internet in 1995, and the launch of the iPhone in 2007. Ives expects an "AI spending tidal wave" to supercharge the technology sector in the coming years.Similarly, billionaire fund manager Dan Loeb told clients that AI "has matured to the point that it is driving a transformational technology platform shift similar to those seen roughly once per decade: the personal computer in the 1980s, the internet in 1990s, mobile in the 2000s, and cloud in the 2010s."In short, AI is a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity. That doesn't mean the so-called AI bubble -- a phenomenon whereby numerous AI stocks have gained substantial value over a short period -- will never burst. There will undoubtedly be setbacks and drawdowns along the way. But smart investors will ignore temporary hurdles because they know interest in AI is here to stay.
