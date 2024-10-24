|
24.10.2024 10:20:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks offer a compelling investment theme because we're at the beginning of what could be a game-changing story. It can potentially change how we manage our daily tasks, make companies more efficient, and lead to major discoveries in areas like healthcare. JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon has even likened AI to transformations such as the printing press and electricity.This means getting in on certain high-potential AI companies today -- when their shares are reasonably priced -- could represent a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity. The AI market is forecast to grow from $200 billion today to potentially $1 trillion by 2030, and these companies' stock prices may take off as more and more investors recognize the earnings potential. As a result, the stocks could become much more expensive than they are today.That's why now represents the perfect moment to shop around for solid AI players, and these two should be at the top of your buy list.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
