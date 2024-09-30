|
30.09.2024 10:06:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 175% and 560%, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts
Historically, certain technologies have played a pivotal role in driving the stock market higher. That includes the internet in the 1990s, mobile devices in the 2000s, and cloud computing in the 2010s. Artificial intelligence is shaping up to the next decade-defining technology, and these Wall Street analysts are extremely bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).Investors should never lean too heavily on forecasts. A recent study found that only half of price targets correctly predict which direction a stock will move, meaning far fewer predict the actual price with any degree of accuracy. However, Nvidia and Palantir warrant further consideration.Nvidia dominates the market for data center graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that perform technical calculations faster and more efficiently than central processing units (CPUs). In practice, GPUs are used to accelerate complex workloads such as training machine learning models and running artificial intelligence (AI) applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
