A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 1 Super Growth Stock Down 59% to Buy and Hold Forever

Home to 912 hand-crafted, quick-service beverage shops across the western and southern portions of the United States, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has quietly become one of the more exciting growth stocks on the market. Despite nearly doubling its store count since 2021, when the company debuted on the public markets, its share price has declined roughly 59% from its all-time highs. Furthermore, Dutch Bros has quickly established itself as a cash-generating powerhouse, sporting a 17% cash-from-operations margin.This combination of store count expansion, strong cash generation , and declining share price makes Dutch Bros one of my favorite growth stocks today and a potential once-in-a-generation investment. Best yet, with management aiming to quadruple the coffee, energy drink, and smoothie chain's store count over the next 10 to 15 years, this growth story could still be in its first few chapters. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool